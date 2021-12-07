GRPD responds to fight, shooting at Ottawa Hills High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police responded to two different incidents, a shooting and a fight, at Ottawa Hills High School Tuesday.

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the school around 8:20 p.m. for reports of a fight either inside or outside of the gym, where a basketball game was taking place, a GRPD spokesperson said. He said two people were arrested for disorderly fighting.

While responding to the fight, GRPD was also alerted to a shooting that happened outside of the school in the area of Burton and Rosewood.

Officials say there was property damage to cars and homes in the area of the shooting, and that they found a “significant” amount of shell casings.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, GRPD says.

There was no known injuries in either incident, GRPD says.

Parents were told to pickup students from the basketball game at the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary church at Burton and Rosewood, GRPD said in a Facebook post.

There is no danger to the community, GRPD says.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call GRPD.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.