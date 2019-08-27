Police: 1 hospitalized after Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting in Grand Rapids that left one person wounded.

The victim is an adult male who showed up at a hospital shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department tweeted. His condition wasn’t immediately available.

When officers arrived at the hospital, he was already undergoing treatment, so they weren’t able to talk to him.

But their investigation led them to Grandville Avenue SW near Tulip Street in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

Adult male shooting victim arrived at area hospital within the hour – early investigation leads to a possible scene of Grandville / Tulip St SW. Victim condition is unknown at this time. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) August 27, 2019

Grand Rapids Public Schools says dismissal at Cesar Chavez Elementary, which is a few blocks away, was delayed for just a few minutes before 3:30 p.m. while authorities made sure the area was safe. No students were ever in danger, GRPS says.

GRPD investigating a report of a shooting near 1357 Grandville Avenue. Stay with us as we get more information. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/FgrUKJGdAN — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) August 27, 2019

Another man was injured in a shooting Monday night in the area of Buchanan Avenue SW and Burton Street, which is less than a mile away from the Tuesday scene. Police say it’s too early to say whether the shootings are linked.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to bring you more information. Check back for details as they become available.