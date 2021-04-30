GRPD releases videos of traffic stop, shows officer punching suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released videos of a traffic stop that led to an officer punching a man several times.

The incident happened March 26. Police body camera video of the situation had been circulating on social media before the police department released four videos Thursday.

In the newly released videos, it shows different angles of the traffic stop. The videos are from officer-worn body cameras and dash cams. They have been redacted to protect privacy.

WARNING: The following video may contain strong language and images some may find disturbing.

In a statement posted on Facebook Thursday, Police Chief Eric Payne said the department released the video to give more context to the incident.

“I am very sympathetic to the fact that the use of force by police officers, in any manner, can be disturbing for the public to see. I also feel very strongly that my officers exhibit tremendous discretion in determining when force is required, and that they use the verbal commands and de-escalation techniques they have been trained on before resorting to physical engagement or other use of force,” he said in the statement.

GRPD said they initially pulled the car over for littering just west of the intersection of S. Division Avenue and Hall Street.

The men inside the car, two Black and one Latino, say they were racially profiled.

Grand Rapids police say the stop was a part of their Operation: Safe Neighborhoods, which is a response to an uptick in violent crime. They also said they had “timely and accurate intelligence” to address felonies and illegal weapons during the operation. GRPD did not specify exactly what that intelligence was.

Police found four weapons inside the car, and the stop ended in three felony arrests.

No complaints have been filed yet in the case, but GRPD told News 8 that an Internal Affairs investigation has been opened.

The following is Payne’s entire statement released on Facebook Thursday: