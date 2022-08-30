GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As they continue to look for the man who robbed a Grand Rapids bank branch in early August, police have released surveillance photos showing his car.

The photos show a 2019 or 2020 white Jeep Cherokee Limited 4×4. There was a Michigan license plate on the Jeep at the time but police say that plate was stolen.

A surveillance photo released by police shows a suspect vehicle linked to an Aug. 1, 2022, robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive NW in Grand Rapids.

The robbery happened on the afternoon of Aug. 1 at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive NW east of Collindale Avenue. A bank employee told police that the robber had a handgun, but no one was hurt.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has not said how much was stolen.

The day after the robbery, GRPD released surveillance videos of the robber.

Surveillance photos of the suspect of an armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids. Courtesy of the Grand Rapids Police Department. (August 2, 2022)

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to call GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.