GRPD releases photos in hopes of IDing riot suspects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released photos of several more people accused of causing damage during the late May riot downtown.

The images posted to GRPD’s Facebook page Monday appear to have come from surveillance cameras, online posts and media coverage.

Courtesy photos show one of the people Grand Rapids police are hoping to identify as they investigate the May 30 and 31 riot downtown.

The people GRPD are looking for are accused of breaking into the Secretary of State’s Office at the intersection of Division Avenue and Fulton Street, participating in the destruction of several police cruisers and vandalizing or breaking into various businesses.

Anyone who can identify suspects is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345, or reach out to GRPD through Facebook.

Authorities have already charged 17 people — 16 adults and a juveniles — in connection to the riot on May 30 and May 31. Rioters broke out the windows at more than 100 buildings downtown and set several Wyoming police cruisers ablaze. In all, Grand Rapids estimates the riot caused some $2 million in damages and costs to the city.

No one was seriously hurt.

The morning after the riot, community members showed up in large numbers to help clean up. They covered the shattered windows with plywood boards, which were later painted with murals, many of which focused on racial equity.