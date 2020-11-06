GRPD releases photo of bank robbery suspect

The Grand Rapids Police Department released a surveillance photo of the Fifth Third Bank robbery on 28th Street on Nov. 2, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is still looking for the suspect who robbed a bank Monday.

On Friday, GRPD released a surveillance photo from the robbery at the Fifth Third Bank in the Shops at CenterPoint along 28th Street at Lake Eastbrook Boulevard.

Officers say the suspect entered the bank around 4 p.m. and implied having a weapon. The suspect ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, blue mask and black and blue sweater.

Officers say the suspect is believed to have run out of the bank’s west door and drove away westbound on 28th Street in a black SUV.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.