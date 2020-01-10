Man killed after pushing into ex’s home ID’d

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Police have identified the man who was killed after forcing his way into a Grand Rapids home in the middle of the night and arguing with his ex.

Adam Andrew Whitz, 51, of Grand Rapids, was shot and killed around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Houseman Avenue NE north of I-196.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Whitz pushed his way into the home and confronted a woman with whom he had previously been in a relationship. A 38-year-old man who lives at the home then got involved and ultimately shot Whitz in the chest.

No charges had been issued in the case as of Friday, but GRPD said it was still investigating. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.