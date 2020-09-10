GRPD releases name of homicide victim dumped near Sparta

The site along Ball Creek Road in Sparta Township where a murder victim’s body was found on Sept. 1, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was dumped near Sparta.

He was Tyrane Williams, 60, of Grand Rapids, police said Thursday.

Williams’s body was found Sept. 1 in long grass alongside Ball Creek Road north of Sparta.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has a suspect in custody, but that person’s name has not yet been released. He is expected to face more charges in connection to Williams’ death.

Investigators haven’t yet said how Williams died or explained what led up to his death, but they did say the suspect dumped his body early Aug. 20.

GRPD previously said the suspect was cooperating, but couldn’t remember exactly where Williams’ body had been left. The remains were ultimately recovered after police got a tip about where to find them.