GRPD proposes gun buyback program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says it’s proposing a new gun buyback program in the hopes of reducing violence in the city.

The department says the type of firearm would determine the amount offered for each gun. Other communities with similar programs offer between $50 to $200 for guns, according to GRPD.

Police Chief Eric Payne will ask the City Commission for $20,000 to fund the program on Tuesday. The request would cover the expenses for the program and promoting the initiative.

“This program will help us get illegal guns off the street and provide community members who no longer want to have legal firearms in their home a place to safely dispose of them,” Payne said in a news release. “Removing these weapons will make the community safer by limiting access to firearms by those interested in using them in criminal acts.”

The department says it hopes to launch the program in October. GRPD says it will partner with community members to finalize the initiative’s details.

More details about the proposal can be found online.