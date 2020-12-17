GRPD promotes East Service Area captain to deputy chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has selected the first woman to serve as a deputy police chief.

Kristen Rogers will take over for Deputy Chief David Kiddle, who announced last week he is retiring.

“I’m very humbled by this tremendous honor and opportunity,” Rogers said in a Thursday statement. “My goal will remain, as it always has throughout my career, to be the best public servant possible. I am extremely proud to be part of the dedicated men and woman of the Grand Rapids Police Department, and their continued commitment to protect this community. I am eager to continue working closely with the residents of Grand Rapids, community leaders, elected officials, and the city government. I am confident that through partnership we can create a safer community.”

Rogers, a Wisconsin native who also lived in Texas and on Michigan’s east side, joined GRPD in 1996. She was a patrol unit and then a detective for 16 years. She became a sergeant in 2012 and moved to the Family Services Team, which works on sexual assault, domestic violence and crimes involving children. She was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and worked as a watch commander before taking over as commander of the Detective Unit in 2017. In 2019, she was promoted to captain and took over command of the East Service Area.

She is a decorated officer with two livesaving medals, four commendations, two achievement awards, to meritorious citations, two certificates of recognition and several letters of recognition. She was also nominated for police officer of the year in 2011.

“This is a very exciting time for the Grand Rapids Police Department,” GRPD Chief Eric Payne said in a statement. “Not only is Deputy Chief Rogers making history by being the first woman to hold the position, she is a talented and experienced leader who will serve Grand Rapids well in the years to come.”