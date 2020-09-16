GRPD promises ‘specific’ approach in increased patrols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they will be taking a targeted approach as they step up patrols this weekend following multiple shootings in Grand Rapids last weekend.

Officers will focus on specific locations, vehicles and people involved in recent crimes, in part using real-time data to direct patrols, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

“This is going to be from the analyst on down: This is who we are looking for, the vehicle descriptions, the information from the detective unit, the information from investigators from those cases,” GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said Wednesday. “Very specific.”

He said the department shifted its approach after some accused it of harassing people with no connection to crimes.

The new strategy also includes more officers on the street, with some who are normally off volunteering for more hours.

“The community can definitely expect to see more of the GRPD this weekend,” Adams said.

Eleven people were injured in four shootings around the city within just a few hours last weekend. GRPD says it was emblematic of an increase in gun violence, with more shootings, more bullets fired at scenes and a high number of homicides this year than years past.

“What we’ve seen, it’s beyond concerning,” Adams said. “It doesn’t matter what part of the city you live in, what’s your zip code, ward, whatever it is, that’s completely unacceptable.”

Officers will also be getting out of their cruisers to interact more with neighbors to let people know they are ready to listen.

“We are going to have to work together. Every resident, very visitor of this city should be outraged as to what’s going on, so let’s work together to address that,” Adams said.

If you have information about any crime, you’re asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400. You can also stay anonymous by contacting Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.