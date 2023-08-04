GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids police dog was hurt in an early Friday morning crash in Grand Rapids.

Around 3 a.m., an officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department and a police dog were heading southbound on Madison Avenue SE on the way to a reported breaking and entering in progress with lights and sirens on. The cruiser was hit by a vehicle heading westbound on Hall Street SE at a high speed.

GRPD said the officer was pinned in the cruiser and had to be extracted by crews with the Grand Rapids Fire Department. He was not hurt.

The police dog was seriously hurt. GRPD said he is being evaluated by medical professionals.

The driver of the vehicle took off on foot. No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Traffic Unit at 616.456.3771 or 616.456.4282 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The crash remains under investigation.