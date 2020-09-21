GRPD points to neighborhood engagement in weekend patrols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is calling its increased patrols over the weekend a success.

“My officers worked very hard to address the violence and engage residents in a positive way,” GRPD Chief Eric Payne said in a Monday statement.

The department upped patrols after the previous weekend saw 11 people injured in four shootings. GRPD said it was taking a “targeted” approach, promising officers would be operating on details investigators had gathered and looking for specific people and vehicles.

In a Monday breakdown of the initiative, GRPD said it had 110 extra officers on the streets between Friday and Sunday, focusing on the evening and night.

During that time, it said it arrested 18 people for misdemeanors and 16 for felonies. Forty traffic stops were conducted, as were 13 field interviews. Police say they confiscated 10 illegal guns.

The department also touted 155 “positive non-enforcement interactions” with neighbors and released a video of an officer running a race with a group of kids as an example.

“This is the policing Grand Rapids can expect as we move forward and implement our new strategic plan,” Payne said, referencing the three-year plan that he says will focus on community policing. “Through these efforts, we are committed to making sure everyone in Grand Rapids is safe and feels safe at all times.”

It has been an violent year in Grand Rapids, with 23 homicides already — making this one of the city’s deadliest years ever — and police saying they are seeing more shootings and more bullets fired at scenes.