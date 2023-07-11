GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, a caller is posing as a member of GRPD and demanding payment in a phone scam.

People in the Grand Rapids area are receiving phone calls from someone who claims to be from GRPD, police said.

The caller says there is an outstanding warrant for the person who picked up the call or for their loved one, according to GRPD, and then demands payment of a fine. The caller tells the recipient that if they do not pay, they will be arrested.

GRPD said it will never ask for payment over the phone.

Any Grand Rapids residents who believe they have received a fraudulent call should contact GRPD’s non-emergency line at 616.456.3400.