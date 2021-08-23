GRPD: Person with gunshot wound shows up at hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating after a person was shot Monday morning.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department said around 3:30 a.m. Monday officers received reports of a shooting on Franklin Street SE near the intersection of Eastern Avenue SE.

Sometime later, a person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Adams said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.