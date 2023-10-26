GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after she was stabbed at a home in Southeast Grand Rapids Thursday night, according to GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at a home on Oakhill Street SE between Eastern Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. Arriving officers found a woman who had been stabbed. They attempted to save her life but were not successful and she was declared dead at the scene.

A man police are calling a person of interest is in custody.

Winstrom said detectives believe the situation to be domestic and confirmed the victim and the person of interest knew each other. Detectives are still investigating. Police have not named the woman.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.