GRPD: Person of interest in homicide turns self in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police said a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting in Grand Rapids on Mother’s Day turned himself in to authorities.

Vincent Walker, 32, turned himself in Wednesday. He was arrested for firearm charges related to the shooting on Mother’s Day and lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Jordan Brown, 21, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highland Street SE and Union Avenue SE. He was dropped off at Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital shortly after police arrived on scene. He died at the hospital.

The police department said the homicide case remains under investigation. When the investigation is completed, detectives will pass the case to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for more possible charges against Walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated Walker turned himself in Monday, based on an earlier news release from police. This story has been corrected to reflect the correction provided by GRPD.***