GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person of interest is in custody in connection to a death investigation in southeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the body of an adult man was found around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Horton Avenue SE near the intersection of Alger Street SE and Division Avenue S.

The police department said it is not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

It is unknown what led to the man’s death.

A person of interest is in custody, according to a GRPD news release.

Police did not release any additional information surrounding the death investigation Tuesday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to Grand Rapids Police Department detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.