GRPD: Person-of-interest arrested in infant’s death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has been arrested in the Saturday morning death of a 1-year-old boy.

Around 9 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the 000 block of Weston Street SW on reports of an infant not breathing. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the child was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives, Forensic Services Technicians and Child Protective Services personnel were called to investigate, GRPD said. They later determined that the boy’s death was suspicious, and it is being handled as a criminal investigation.

A person-of-interest is in custody.

GRPD said cause of death will be determined by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office, and criminal charges would be determined by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.