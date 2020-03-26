Closings & Delays
GRPD: Person found in Grand River had drowned

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted:
Grand Rapids officers pull a body out of the Grand River on March 25, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say there are no signs of foul play concerning the body that was pulled out of the Grand River.

Officers say a fisherman called police around 7 p.m. Wednesday, reporting there was a body in the river along Market Avenue in Grand Rapids.

An autopsy determined the person has drowned. Officers say they are not investigating the death as a homicide.

The Medical Examiner was able to identify the victim and the family has been notified, police say.

Officers did not release the victim’s name.

