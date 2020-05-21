GRPD: Pedestrian hit by vehicle, hospitalized

Grand Rapids police investigate after a person was struck by a vehicle (May 21, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a person was taken to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle early Thursday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Division Avenue and Burton Street.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is not known. Police have not said what led up to the crash, nor have they released any information about the victim.

Grand Rapids police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates, and watch News 8 Daybreak beginning at 4:30 a.m. for the latest information.