GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car near Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids Tuesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

They say it happened on the East Beltline near East Mall Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say the East Beltline is closed northbound at 28th Street.

GRPD and the Kentwood Police Department are on the scene of the crash.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.