GRPD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run car crash in Grand Rapids Wednesday night, police say.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. near the northbound ramp from Division Avenue to Michigan Street.

The situation leading up to the incident is unknown at this time, but police said the driver left the scene.

Police have not yet released information regarding a suspect or vehicle.

People are being asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.