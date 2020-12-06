GRPD: Dead body found near church

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police said a body was found near a Grand Rapids church early Sunday morning.

Authorities told News 8 a passerby discovered a deceased man in a parking lot near Seventh Reformed Church while walking into service. Police responded to the scene around 8:35 a.m.

Investigators said the victim is a 51-year-old man. They say his death doesn’t appear to be suspicious and that they believe he died of natural causes. Police say cold weather may have been a factor in the death.

Seventh Reformed Church is on the northwest side of Grand Rapids, located at 950 Leonard Street.

Grand Rapids police said detectives are continuing to investigate and an autopsy will be performed.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.