GRPD: Parole absconder surrenders after standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mic. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a parole absconder who was holed up in a southeast side house gave himself up after about three hours Sunday evening.

The suspect, 35-year-old Skiler Turpeau, absconded from parole in January, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

Police say that around 6:15 p.m., they got an anonymous call to 911 that Turpeau was at a house on Jefferson Avenue SE near Hall Street. When officers got there, Turpeau ran into the house and wouldn’t come out.

Because he had a handgun, officers set up a perimeter and called in the Special Response Team and negotiators.

After about three hours of coaxing, Turpeau surrendered. No one was hurt.

Police also said they had to devote several officers to keeping the area clear of bystanders. Officers used a loudspeaker to announce that there was a “potential gunfire situation” and tell people to clear the area. They reminded people to keep away from large police scenes.

Online Michigan Department of Corrections records show Turpeau was convicted of charges of aggravated domestic violence and interfering with electronic communications out of Kent County and was sentenced in early 2015. Michigan State Police records show he has a criminal history dating back to 2003 that includes, among other things, two separate counts of assaulting a pregnant woman, a felony drug charge and a felony weapons charge.

He is now expected to face charges of resisting and obstructing police.

GRPD thanked the person who called 911 to tell them where Turpeau was.