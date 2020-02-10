GRPD: Parole absconder accused of shooting at agent in custody

A May 27, 2018 mug shot of Maxamillion Long from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A parole absconder who police say shot at a fugitive task force agent is in custody, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

On Feb. 4., police say 27-year-old Maxamillion Long fired shots at the agent, who was not hurt in the incident. Long was not arrested at the time.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Sherman Street SE near Dolbee Avenue in the Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood. No one else was injured in the incident.

Grand Rapids police told News 8 at the time that Long was to be considered “violent” and “dangerous.”

Further details on Long’s Monday arrest were not immediately available.

