GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after a September crash that hospitalized a motorcyclist, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police said a warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of 25-year-old Justino Bautista, and he turned himself in Tuesday. He was lodged at the Kent County jail.

The arrest followed a long investigation by the GRPD Traffic Unit, police said.

Bautista faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment, according to GRPD. Police said each charge can carry a sentence of up to five years.

The crash happened Sept. 2. Officers said a man driving a motorcycle was heading north on Division Avenue South when he was rear-ended by another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Wednesday the motorcyclist was expected to survive but faces a long recovery.