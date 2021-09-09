GRPD opens online tip portal for August shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced on Thursday a new online tip portal for an August shooting that left one dead.

The shooting happened on Aug. 22 in the area of Crofton Street SE and Linden Avenue SE.

Lamount Deshawn Neloson, 27, died in the shooting.

GRPD said there are over 100 potential witnesses to the shooting and is asking for the public’s help in its investigation.

Those with information can anonymously upload photos or videos from the night of the shooting. The portal will be open for seven days.

Anyone with information can also contact investigators by calling 616.456.3380 or through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.