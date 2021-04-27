GRPD opens investigation into officer punching man after traffic stop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department has opened an Internal Affairs investigation into a traffic stop that led to an officer punching a man several times.

The incident happened March 26. Police body camera video of the situation has been circulating on social media.

GRPD said they initially pulled the car over for littering just west of the intersection of S. Division Avenue and Hall Street.

The men inside the car, two Black and one Latino, say they were racially profiled.

Grand Rapids police say the stop was a part of their Operation: Safe Neighborhoods, which is a response to an uptick in violent crime. They also said they had “timely and accurate intelligence” to address felonies and illegal weapons during the operation. GRPD did not specify exactly what that intelligence was.

Police found four weapons inside the car, and the stop ended in three felony arrests.

“We take any type of force that is initiated by our officers seriously, thus I’ve also asked for an internal investigation of that matter,” GRPD Chief Eric Payne said.

No complaints have been filed yet in the case, but GRPD told News 8 that an investigation has been launched.