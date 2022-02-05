GRPD: One dead in shooting on the road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting that happened as the victim and the shooter’s vehicles passed each other, police say.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday night, the man was driving east on Hall Street SW near Philips Ave. SW when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up along the side of his and fired several shots inside, Grand Rapids police said.

The victim was transported to Mercy Health St. Mary’s hospital and was pronounced dead, according to police.

Officers found that the victim had a firearm on him at the time. Detectives and Crime Technicians are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.