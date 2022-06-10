GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids is expected to be arraigned in court Friday.

Officer Christopher Schurr, of Grandville, will be charged with second-degree murder. Arraignment is scheduled for Friday, though it’s unknown exactly what time.

If convicted, the 31-year-old faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced his decision to file charges against Schurr, who turned himself in. Online records showed he was in the Calhoun County jail in Battle Creek, which the Calhoun County sheriff noted was a “common practice” in cases where a defendant works for the jurisdiction in which he was arrested.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom announced he was taking the initial steps to fire Schurr. As the process moves forward, Schurr will be suspended without pay. A final decision on his employment could happen as soon as early next week.

Lyoya, 26, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who came to the U.S. several years ago, died April 4. Video released by GRPD shows that Schurr pulled Lyoya over, Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.