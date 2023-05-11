An officer with GRPD was sent to the hospital after a cruiser was involved in a head-on crash. (May 11, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department was injured in a head-on crash Thursday night, police say.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Griggs Street. A GRPD cruiser was involved. One officer was injured and taken to the hospital, according to GRPD.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash or what led up to it.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more information.