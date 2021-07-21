GRPD officer named finalist for international award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids police officer is a finalist for an international award that recognizes exemplary work.

Derrick Learned with the Grand Rapids Police Department is one of four finalists in the world for the International Association Chiefs of Police Officer of the Year award.

GRPD said it nominated Learned earlier this year for his work with the Boys & Girls Clubs. He also initiated a partnership with GRPD, Boys & Girls Clubs and Century Driving School to provide free driver’s education to teens eligible to obtain a license. This year, five drivers graduated from the program, which hopes to have a larger class in the future.

In November, Learned will travel to a conference in New Orleans to find out who won.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by my peers for the effort and hard work my partners and I put in with the Boys & Girls Clubs,” Learned said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to work every day with such great kids and see their personal growth.”