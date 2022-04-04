GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says an officer was involved in a shooting Monday morning.

GRPD announced on Twitter that just after 9 a.m. that there was a shooting involving an officer. Chief Eric Winstrom will be holding a media briefing at 9:50 a.m. to provide more information about the incident.

Griggs Street SE and Silver Avenue SE have been blocked off by police. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Multiple blocks are taped off right now as @GrandRapidsPD and MSP respond to an ‘incident’ on the city’s southeast side pic.twitter.com/LXb5Kcmtt1 — Meghan Anne Bunchman (@MeghanBunchman) April 4, 2022

It is unclear if anyone is injured, who was involved and what led to the shooting.

Michigan State Police will be taking over the investigation, which is standard protocol.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.