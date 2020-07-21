GRPD officer demands retraction from ACLU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The officer accused of jury tampering by the American Civil Liberties Union is now demanding a retraction from the organization.

The ACLU went public last week with claims that Grand Rapids Police Department Detective Robert Zabriskie’s communications with a juror amounted to jury tampering and the claims were never investigated.

Zabriskie admitted to texting a juror hearing a drug-related case he was not involved in. The contact was initiated by a friend of his who the detective said he didn’t initially realize was empaneled on a jury.

The messages involved discussion that his friend should vote guilty. Later, as the woman expressed her frustrations about a fellow juror, Zabriskie asked if that juror was Black. Zabriske claimed he was initially joking with his friend before realizing she was serious and actually seated on a jury.

Zabriskie notified the prosecutor, the matter was addressed in court and the judge declared a mistrial.

After the ACLU issued press releases and public statements about the matter, officials said the situation actually was investigated and Zabriskie was disciplined by the department.

On Monday, attorneys for Zabriskie called for a “full retraction” and criticized the ACLU for failing to mention that it was the detective who brought the matter to the attention of the prosecutor. They also denounced the ACLU’s failure to ascertain whether an investigation had taken place.

“They have intelligent people who are familiar with investigations who could’ve found out the truth of what really happened here, but they didn’t take the time to do so,” attorney Josh Kuiper told News 8. “They had an agenda and what they published to the media is misleading and defamatory.”

The ACLU published a new letter about the matter explaining the incorrect information mentioned in their initial communications.

“When we first learned about the incident, legal staff and members of our volunteer legal committee reached out to individual prosecutors, local defense attorneys and the defense attorney in this case to try to find out more information. Few people were willing to provide any information at all, and we were never told that the matter had been referred for a criminal investigation. So, it was our understanding that no action had been taken,” the letter (PDF) stated. “We also called Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker the day before our letter went out, as we try to be as transparent as possible about our work. Unfortunately, we could not reach him, missed his call when he returned it, and again did not reach him when we called back. Once we learned more information, we contacted the news outlets that had been in touch with us to inform them that we were now being told that an investigation had in fact been done.”

In a statement to News 8, the ACLU said the misinformation about some of the facts doesn’t change what they believe was inappropriate behavior by Zabriskie.

“Regardless of the fact that Det. Zabriskie brought his texting conversation to the prosecutor’s attention…under no circumstance should a police officer text with a sitting juror during deliberations. And it is discriminatory to then ask about the dissenting juror’s race — after hearing that she was allegedly “emotional” and “obnoxious,” the statement attributed to ACLU Attorney Miriam Aukerman read in part. “Now that the incident is finally public, community members can read the transcript for themselves and make up their own minds.”

Kuiper and Attorney Andrew Rodenhouse are both representing Zabriskie and said the publicity surrounding the incident is impacting the detective and his family.

“His family is afraid and so it is affecting him because he is now worried that people will show up based on these false allegations,” Rodenhouse said.

Kuiper is familiar with the glare of a negative spotlight. He made headlines after his role in an alleged drunken driving crash was infamously covered up by GRPD officers in a widely-publicized debacle that cost a lieutenant his job.

“Obviously, speaking from experience,” Kuiper said, “it’s very difficult to see your name in the news especially when it doesn’t fully encapsulate who you are as a person.”

Kuiper and Rodenhouse contend that Zabriskie is not a racist despite his mention of a juror’s race in his text exchange with his friend.

When asked whether they will seek damages from the ACLU, the attorneys said their next move depends on how the ACLU responds. They said the latest statement from the ACLU doesn’t address their demands.

“Not even remotely,” Rodenhouse said in a statement. “The transcript is clear. The ACLU is still engaged in a pattern of deception and deceit. Important discussions of policing and race should never be tainted by false accusations of racism. The ACLU is avoiding the clear and unambiguous testimony of the detective in order to further a political cause.”

Full statement from Aukerman: