GRPD: Officer assaulted, injured by suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say an officer was attacked by a suspect and injured Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the Ace Hardware on Michigan Street near Fuller Avenue NE.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the officer was called to the store — though it did not say exactly what for — and was assaulted by a suspect.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, who wasn’t hurt, was arrested.

Neither the name of the officer nor the suspect was immediately released.

