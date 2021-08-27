GRPD offers new hiring incentives for officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department announced new hiring incentives for police recruits Friday.

The police department said it has entered an agreement with the city and Grand Rapids Police Officers Association to increase lateral officers’ pay steps. It means officers with at least one year of experience will be offered employment at the GRPD pay rate corresponding to their years of experience up to five years.

It will be retroactive to officers hired on or after Jan. 1, 2019. Any officer hired before Jan. 1, 2022, will move up to the pay step corresponding to their combined full years of service, according to GRPD.

More information on working at GRPD can be found online or by calling a recruiter at 616.456.3301.

