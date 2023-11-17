GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two nurses were attacked outside Mary Free Bed early Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened around 4:30 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the two women were standing outside the hospital when they were attacked unprovoked by a man. They say the man swung wooden sticks at the women, one of whom was hit in the face. The other was hit in the hand as she tried to block her face, according to police.

The man is in custody and faces a charge of felonious assault, according to GRPD.