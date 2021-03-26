GRPD: No suspicion of impaired driving in Jan. crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they do not believe drugs or alcohol to have been factors in a January crash that left two people dead.

The two-car crash happened Jan. 27 on S. Division Avenue at Franklin Street. Both people in one of the vehicles died later at the hospital. Family members identified them to News 8 at Margie and Carl Brooks.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt. That person did not have any drugs or alcohol in his vehicle.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said Friday that the case has been sent along to the county prosecutor, who will decide whether charges are appropriate. That’s standard procedure.