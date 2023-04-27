Police on scene at the Michigan First Credit Union, located in the 1200 block of Plymouth Avenue near Leonard Street. (April 27, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when credit union employees heard a gun fire Thursday, police say.

It happened at the Michigan First Credit Union, located in the 1200 block of Plymouth Avenue near Leonard Street. Employees told police an armed security guard was “behaving erratically,” a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

A gunshot was heard when he was alone in a bathroom, GRPD said.

Police on scene at the Michigan First Credit Union, located in the 1200 block of Plymouth Avenue near Leonard Street. (April 27, 2023) Police on scene at the Michigan First Credit Union, located in the 1200 block of Plymouth Avenue near Leonard Street. (April 27, 2023)

Police say no one, including the security guard, was hurt.

The incident drew a large police response. The guard was taken into custody, GRPD said.