GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured in a shooting at a burger restaurant on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Wednesday night, police say.

It happened around 10 p.m. at J Burger n Wings on Eastern Avenue SE near Merritt Street SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Officers responded to a shots fired call and arrived to find no one had been injured.

A suspect, who police did not name, was taken into custody a short time later. There are charges pending against that person.

GRPD did not say what led up to the shooting or how many people were involved. In a social media post, GRPD said there had been “questions and concerns” from the community about the incident.