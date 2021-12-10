GRPD: No injuries after officer may have unintentionally shot gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids police officer shot his gun Thursday while approaching a person police believed had stolen a car. The Grand Rapids Police Department says preliminary information suggests it was unintentional, and no one was injured.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers saw a car that looked like a stolen car, GRPD said in release. It said there had previously been multiple attempts to stop the stolen car, which was believed to be involved in other crimes.

The officers saw the car that looked like the stolen car pull into a home in the area of Cass Avenue and Sycamore Street SE, GRPD said. It said the driver got out of the car and went into the home.

Officers set up a perimeter and waited for the driver to leave the home. When the driver did, the officers started to move in to make contact, officials say.

As they did so, an officer running down a sloped area shot his gun, GRPD says.

Officials say no one was hit, and a building nearby was struck.

GRPD has asked the Michigan State Police to review the incident, but preliminary information from the GRPD Internal Affairs Unit suggests it was unintentional.

GRPD says the driver was not in the stolen car but instead in one that looked very similar. It says the driver was released without further incident.