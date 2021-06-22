GRPD names victim of fatal shooting that caused crash

The scene of where a car crashed into a building at Ellsworth Avenue and Goodrich Street SW in Grand Rapids following a shooting. (June 20, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting where a gunman opened fire on a car over the weekend.

Police say Travon Jeffrey-Jamont Seawood, 21, of Kentwood died Sunday just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ellsworth Avenue and Goodrich Street SW.

Investigators say three people were inside the car when it crashed into a mechanic’s shop. The driver was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

A medical examiner deemed the death a homicide.

His passengers, two women, were injured in the crash; they were not shot.

The deadly shooting marks the city’s fifth homicide of 2021, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A second shooting victim showed up to the hospital and underwent surgery Sunday, GRPD said. That person’s condition is unknown as of Tuesday.

Officers also said they were also called to a crash that happened in the area of Bridge Street and Scribner Avenue NW. All of the passengers are adults and all received minor injuries in the crash. Information at the scene suggested that vehicle may have been involved in the shooting, police said.

On Monday, police told News 8 that they didn’t have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 616.456.3380 or submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345. Video can also be shared to investigators at GRPDinfo@grcity.us or on the department’s social media pages.