GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police on Monday released the name of a man shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

He was Dacarri Brown, 22.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue. The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers found Brown there and tried to save him, but he died.

GRPD said Monday that the death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting.