GRPD names 2021 officer and employee of the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Police Department has named its 2021 employees of the year for their contributions to the department and to the City of Grand Rapids.

Police Officer of the Year: Officer James Vakertzis

GRPD said Officer Vakertzis was hired in January 2000 and has excelled year after year, proving himself to be an exemplary employee over his long tenure.

An undated courtesy photo of Officer James Vakertzis.

This is his third nomination for the prestigious Police Officer of the Year Award, GRPD said. He earned prior nominations in 2004 as a patrol officer and in 2007 while assigned to the Vice Unit.

Vakertzis has received many awards over his career including Life Saving Medals in 2004, 2013 and 2014 and three Meritorious Unit Citations, the police department said. He earned two Meritorious Unit Citations in 2016 for his exceptional performance while assigned to the Property Management Unit and as a member of the Honor Guard. He captured a third Meritorious Unit Citation in 2017 as a member of the Detective Bureau. In 2020, Vakertzis received a Team Performance Award as a member of the Detective Bureau for the Team’s exceptional services rendered over a period of record-breaking increases in violent crime.

“Officer Vakertzis, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, is a certified forensic examiner in phones and computers. He proactively sought training in this field and is an expert forensic examiner. Officer Vakertzis’ expertise is in an area where all investigations inevitably go – to the digital platforms,” GRPD said in a press release.

Vakertzis is a military veteran, proudly and honorably serving in the Army for eight years. GRPD said he is also an avid power lifter and won the silver medal as a competitive power lifter in the World Police and Fire Games held in Chengdu, China in 2019.

Professional Staff Member of the Year: Emergency Communications Operator Evan Walters

Emergency Communications Operator (ECO) Evan Walters was hired in 2013. GRPD said he not only stands out as a 911 dispatcher, but during this past year as a Communications Training Officer (CTO) he logged over 1,000 training hours, substantially more than any other CTO.

An undated courtesy photo of Emergency Communications Operator Evan Walters.

The police department said that he was nominated for this prestigious award for his faithful service, flexibility and willingness to serve in this important role.

In the last year, Walters demonstrated flexibility through training other ECOs to fill several positions in the dispatch call center, GRPD said.

“He has willingly jumped in with trainees at varying points in their training and has eagerly taken on the challenges of training employees with different needs, styles, concerns and talents,” the department said in a press release.

Walters served as a CTO while working a significant amount of overtime himself, to cover staff shortages due to illness or other employee’s time off for family reasons, GRPD said. Walters is also the elected union steward and has been “vital in ensuring the overall wellness and care of his colleagues.”

Walters has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Albion College, GRPD said. He is a family man with two children, including a newborn, and he is an avid fisherman in his free time.