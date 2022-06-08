GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Monday death of a man in Grand Rapids has been ruled a homicide.

The Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as Richard John Jekel, 69, and said the medical examiner had ruled the death a homicide.

Police did not indicate how Jekel died.

Jekel was found dead Monday evening on Horton Avenue SE in the area of Alger Street and S. Division Avenue.

GRPD said on Tuesday that a person of interest had been taken into custody. On Wednesday, it did not provide any further details about that person.