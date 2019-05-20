GRPD: Man used barbecue fork to rob party store

Grand Rapids

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect who used a barbecue fork to rob a Grand Rapids party store.

Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department confirmed the robber was armed with the grilling fork when he stole cash from the J&K Party Store, located at 1237 Plainfield Ave. NE near Leonard Street NE.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. It’s unclear how much money the thief got away with.

Officers didn’t have a detailed description of the robber Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

