GRPD: Man tried to burn down home over ‘bad memories’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a man who tried to set a house on fire twice this month said he had “bad memories” from when he lived there.
Officers announced Thursday that tips generated by the surveillance video and images they released Monday led them to Rafael Torres-Mondoza.
The 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to burn down a home in the 2000 block of Swensberg Avenue north of Knapp Street NE. Security cameras captured the act both times.
Investigators believe Torres-Mondoza has no connection to the people who now live at the home.