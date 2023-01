GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, police say.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. in the area of S. Division Avenue and Weston Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the stabbing happened as two men were fighting. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Police say they know who their suspect is but he was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.