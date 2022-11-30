GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was stabbed in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue near Walker Avenue. Two men were arguing over a trespassing issue, the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

One of the men stabbed the other with something that may have been a box cutter, police say.

GRPD said the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police do not have the suspect in custody.